Two area members of the New York National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing were promoted recently.
Mackenzie Nichols of Norwich, assigned to the wing’s 174th Force Support Squadron, received a promotion May 22, to the rank of senior airman.
Stephen Ehly of Oxford, assigned to the wing’s 174th Security Forces Squadron, received a promotion June 20, to the rank of staff sergeant.
The 174th Attack Wing in Syracuse operates and supports the
MQ-9 Reaper Remotely Piloted Aircraft both locally and globally.
The Wing provides qualified airmen and weapon systems for joint global air, space and cyberspace operations, in support of homeland defense, and to aid civil authorities at the direction of the governor.
Maj. General Ray Shields, adjutant general for the state of New York announced the promotions were based on each airman’s capability for additional responsibility and leadership.
