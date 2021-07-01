COOPERSTOWN — The Farmers’ Museum will mark Independence Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 4, with a traditional celebration featuring a dramatic reading of the Declaration of Independence, barbecued food and activities focused on family fun.
According to a media release, starting at noon, the Declaration of Independence will be read aloud on the Bump Tavern Green and 13 celebratory toasts similar to the ones made in 1776 will be made with lemonade provided by the Crossroads Café. Traditional 19th-century children’s games will be provided for family play also on the Bump Tavern Green.
Museum artisans will demonstrate traditional blacksmithing and letterpress printing throughout the day. The printer’s station in the Main Barn will have multi-color Fourth of July cards and copies of the portable lemonade recipe featured in the new Farmers’ Museum cookbook “Sweet Treats and Good Eats.”
Life on the farm will be demonstrated at Lippitt Farmstead and baby animals will be in the Children’s Barnyard.
The Templeton Players will present this year’s first performance of “Box and Cox” on the Bump Tavern Green and a remastered version of the museum’s Fourth of July parade documentary, depicting Independence Day celebrations throughout Otsego County from 1887 to today, will be shown.
Vaccinated visitors are no longer required to wear face masks either indoors or outdoors. Unvaccinated visitors must continue to wear face masks while inside buildings.
The Farmers’ Museum is at 5775 State Route 80 outside Cooperstown.
Visit FarmersMuseum.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.