Fenimore Art Museum and The Farmers’ Museum just outside of Cooperstown are inviting members and visitors to take part in their new “Capturing a Masterpiece Photo Contest.”
Images must focus on the museums and reflect the photographer’s adoration for them, presenters said in a media release. Examples of acceptable photos include building exteriors, landscapes of the museum grounds and the farm animals. Photographers should not submit interior images, the release said. Photographs must be taken at the museums between Saturday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Oct. 5. One winning entry representing each museum will be displayed during the upcoming Museum Members’ Showcase exhibit at Fenimore.
Submissions will be accepted online through 8 p.m. Oct. 5. The top 10 finalists will be chosen from a panel of judges and will be announced on Oct. 12. One grand prize winner and winners from each museum (two first, two second and two third place winners) will be chosen. In addition, members of the community will be able to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.” The grand prize consists of a camera package, including a Sony Alpha 6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.