Beginning Saturday, Aug. 1, the Greater Oneonta Historical Society will present an exhibit on Oneonta’s architecture in collaboration with students from SUNY Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Program of History Studies.
“Building Blocks of a City: 100 Years of Architecture in Oneonta” was curated and assembled by SUNY Oneonta’s Cooperstown Graduate Program students with the help of their professor, Dr. Cindy Falk, and GOHS staff. It presents Oneonta’s transformative past through stories of its architecture from 1880 to 1980, presenters said in a media release.
The Cooperstown Graduate Program students selected postcards, photographs and other materials from GOHS’ collections portraying many different facets of Oneonta’s architectural past. Each of the vintage postcards and photographs depicts buildings that may still be seen in Oneonta today. Homes, churches, hospitals, and schools are among the many categories of buildings that are a part of Oneonta’s makeup and each has had its own part in the maturity of the city.
The exhibit evokes memories of Oneonta’s railroad days and its rise as a college town, the release said. The exhibit will continue through early November at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. in Oneonta.
The center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
For more information, contact info@oneontahistory.org or 607-432-0960.
The society is also hosting a family-oriented architectural scavenger hunt related to the exhibit. It will run through the end of August. For more information, visit http://www.oneontahistory.org/upcomingevents.htm
