Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Light snow this morning will transition to snow showers this afternoon. High 33F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.