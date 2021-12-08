ONEONTA — The Oneonta Region Chapter of The Compassionate Friends will join other chapters around the globe to observe The Compassionate Friends Worldwide Candle Lighting at 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be held online using Zoom.
According to a media release, the event unites family and friends by honoring children who have died from any cause and transcends all ethnic, cultural, religious and political boundaries.
Candles of remembrance will be lit at 7 p.m. local time creating a virtual 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone, starting in New Zealand.
This year marks the 26th annual Candle Lighting for the Oneonta chapter.
Anyone who has lost a child of any age is welcome to attend. Grandparents, siblings and other close relatives and friends are also welcome.
According to Chapter Leader Alan Davino, registration at www.tcfoneonta.org is required. Registered participants will receive an email with the Zoom link to join the ceremony.
Participants are encouraged to join the meeting at 6:45 p.m. and have a photo of their child, candle and lighter.
“During the ceremony, each family will be given an opportunity to say a few words about their child, as they share the photo and light the candle,” Davino noted in the release.
The program will include music, poetry and personal stories. However, the focal point of the evening will be the lighting of candles.
Endicott artist David Geer was again commissioned to create original hand-painted ornaments for each family to personalize with their child’s name. This year’s design features a painting of a cardinal and yellow rose. The images were favorites of Paula Hickey, a co-founder and Chapter Leader of TCF Oneonta. Hickey recently passed away and “we thought it fitting to honor her many years of service with a special ornament,” said Davino. An ornament will be offered to each family in attendance.
The Compassionate Friends is a self-help support group for families who are dealing with grief after the death of a child. The Oneonta Chapter regularly has sharing sessions monthly on the third Thursday at First United Methodist Church in Oneonta. During the pandemic, however, meetings have been held online.
Call Davino at 607-746-7396 or visit www.tcfoneonta.org for more information.
