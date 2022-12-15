HOBART — The Hobart Presbyterian Church will present a musical event featuring familiar Christmas hymns and carols and the return of organist Eddie Zheng at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, in the church’s sanctuary.
According to a media release, Zheng, a native of New York City, is enrolled as a master’s degree student of Paul Jacobs at the Juilliard School. He work promoting the masterworks of the organ to broader audiences around the world have led to performances in cities such as New York, Philadelphia, Montreal, and Beijing, where he has helped new audiences in China discover the organ.
Focused on lyrical phrasing and articulate touch combined with thoughtful programming and spoken notes, Zheng’s performances at the 2018 Albert Schweitzer Organ Competition and the 2019 AGO Quimby Northeast Regional Competition granted him first place awards, concert opportunities, and his engagement as artist-in-residence at the Saint Ignatius of Antioch Episcopal Church in New York. Recently also appointed as the organ associate at First Presbyterian Church Greenwich in Connecticut, Zheng seeks to encourage wider musical appreciation through service playing and youth involvement.
Having spent many summers in the Catskills region of New York, Zheng created the ‘Organ Music in the Catskills’ series in 2021 (now on its fourth planned concert), partnering with historic churches to host recitals featuring the organ and other instruments to local audiences.
He will play the church’s M.P. Möller pipe organ, installed in 1914, restored in 1979, and reported to be in excellent form. Singer Fred Nelson will join Zheng on the program of festive music featuring composers J.S. Bach, Alexander Guilmant and Johann Brahms. The audience will also be invited to sing-along to a selection of familiar hymns and carols.
Admission is free. The audience is encouraged to bring donations of non-perishable food and personal items for a local food bank.
The Hobart Presbyterian Church, at 78 Maple St. in Hobart, is equipped with an elevator.
Visit www.facebook.com/hobartpres for more information.
