The Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will feature an online overview of a project involving the introduction of native plants in the town of Delhi at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Municipal officials and community members throughout the DOAS region are especiallly encouraged to attend.
According to a media release, last spring, more than 500 native plants were distributed free to Delhi residents after they were told about the benefits of using native plants in home and community landscaping.
Native plants require less water than lawns, help prevent erosion, help reduce air pollution and provide shelter and food for wildlife. Additionally, native plants do not need fertilizer and require fewer pesticides than lawns.
Spearheaded by DOAS member Kathy Mario, a local project steering committee of nine who work in the field of environmental sciences or sustainability was formed.
Soon village board members, SUNY Delhi professors, an area educator who works with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a staff person from Cornell Cooperative Extension, help from the Catskills Regional Invasive Species Partnership and others all committed to working with the committee. Using funds from a Climate Action Leadership Grant, displays and informational materials, a Facebook page and website were created.
The Delhi Homegrown National Park Movement plans to continue its efforts this spring.
DOAS is showcasing the project as a kickoff to its native plant sale designed to add to its climate projects fund.
The program will include a seven-member panel. Time will be allowed for questions. It is free and open to the public.
The required registration may be completed at https://doas.us/delhi-homegrown-national-park.
