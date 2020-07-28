Poetry workshop leads to 'Seeing Things'

A poetry workshop held at Bright Hill Press and Literary Center of the Catskills has resulted in a new book, "Seeing Things: An Anthology of Poetry."
The volume includes poems by well known and newly published authors: David Bachner, Robert Bensen, Rana Bitar, Diane Bliss, Jesse Hilson, Liz Huntington, Lynne Kemen, Annie Kuhn, Karen Miritello, Cicada Musselman, M.W. Piercy, Bertha Rogers, Liz Rosenberg, Pam Strother, Julie Suarez, Lexington Swartwood, Mary van Valkenburg, Julene Waffle, Vicki Whicker, Teresa Winchester and Lisa Wujnovich. The 135-page book features rural photographs by Whicker as well as poetry from author across the area, including Franklin, Walton, Schenevus, Delhi, Binghamton, Niskayuna, Middletown, Bovina Center, Hobart, Laurens, Burlington Flats, Otego, Hancock, Laurens and Oneonta.
The Seeing Things poetry workshop met at Bright Hill Literary Center in Treadwell starting in March, just as the coronavirus hit, which then forced the group online, where it met weekly. The Seeing Things anthology was edited by Bensen, with type design by David Hayes, and is published by Woodland Arts Editions in Oneonta.
