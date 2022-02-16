EDMESTON — The program, “Letters From China: A Compilation of Letters From Mariette Manchester” will be presented from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21, by the Edmeston Museum at 1 North St. in Edmeston.
According to a media release, after being drawn into the West Edmeston Cemetery while walking on Route 8, and discovering a gravestone with Manchester’s name on it, Anne Koch of West Edmeston was curious to know more, especially after reading the words “Massacred in China for Christ’s Cause” on the stone.
In her search for more information, Koch worked with the Manchester family, Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History in New York City, Edmeston Methodist Church, various other libraries and the local museum.
Information learned by Koch indicates that Manchester, born in 1872 and raised in West Edmeston, became a teacher who taught first in the Goodrich School (District 5) in Edmeston and then in a one-room schoolhouse in West Burlington.
At some point, she trained as a missionary and went to China in 1894.
During her six years in China, Manchester is said to have written sweeping descriptions of her life and work in China in the letters she wrote to family members in America. Her father arranged to have letters he received published in the the weekly community newspaper, the Edmeston Local which was printed between 1882 and 1943.
After word was received in Edmeston that Manchester was allegedly killed during China’s Box Rebellion of 1900, the Sunday School at Edmeston Methodist Church had stained glass windows erected in her honor which may be seen from North Street.
As further stated in the release, although the only three original letters of Manchester’s known to be in existence are at the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, Koch has assembled as many letters as possible in a book format for Monday’s program.
The event is free and open to all. Masks are required. Call 607-547-6564 days or 607-293-6635 evenings or email edmestonmseum@gmail.com for more information.
