Delaware-Otsego Audubon Society will present Scott Stoner, an award-winning nature photographer, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, on Zoom, for a program called “Unbroken Wings: A Story of Birds and the People Who Saved Them.”
According to a media release, at the turn of the last century, birds in the United States were reportedly facing multiple challenges. Entire species were said to be disappearing or severely threatened.
The Migratory Bird Treaty Act enacted in 1918 has been credited with bringing species back from the brink but new threats have reportedly appeared.
From plume hunters and pesticides to the recovery of the Bluebird and Bald Eagle, the history of species lost and species saved, conservation heroes and birds whose range has changed over time will be looked at during the program.
Photographs taken by Stoner and his wife, Denise Hackert-Stoner, have been exhibited widely in New York State and have also appeared in numerous books and publications, including Birder’s World, National Wildlife, New York State Conservationist and the Albany Times Union. Their bird photos have been featured on several covers of The Kingbird, the journal of the New York State Ornithological Association. Recently, a feature article by them was published in the international Wild Sojourns Magazine.
The two are described as longtime avid birders, each having served as officers, field trip leaders and directors for the Hudson-Mohawk Bird Club.
They’ve given many slide presentations to birding, nature and other groups across New York State and teach birding and attracting birds in the adult education programs of several local school districts.
Scott is retired after a 31-year career with the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Denise is an ordained priest in the Association of Roman Catholic Women Priests.
The two own Naturelogues, a nature photography business.
The program is free and available to the public. The required registration is available at https://doas.us/unbroken-wings/.
