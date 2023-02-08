A show of quilts created by members of Susquehanna Valley Quilters will open Tuesday, Feb. 14, in Wilber Mansion at 11 Ford Ave., the home of the Community Arts Network of Oneonta.
Quilts will be displayed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. A reception for the public will be hosted between the hours of 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18.
According to a media release, the show will include large quilts and smaller items, a selection of which will be for sale, including aprons, purses, shopping bags, table runners and small wall quilts.
Raffle tickets will also be sold for “Betty’s Beauty,” a quilt made by members of SVQ. The winning ticket will be drawn Sunday at the conclusion of a 1 p.m. trunk show. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each or $5 for six. As further stated in the release, after fabric for the quilt was donated by recently deceased member Betty Fischer, naming the quilt “Betty’s Beauty” seemed fitting.
Quilts made for beneficiaries of the Goodyear Lake Polar Bear Jump scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, will also be displayed but only until Saturday afternoon.
Members will be available daily to answer questions and discuss their work and activities.
