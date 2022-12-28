SUNY DELHI — Cornell Cooperative Extension of Delaware County, in partnership with the Watershed Agricultural Council, will host the 20th annual Catskill Regional Agriculture Conference on Thursday, Jan. 12, in Farrell Hall on the SUNY Delhi campus.
The conference will be presented as both an in-person and virtual event.
According to a media release, timely information will be presented by a number of speakers on such topics as climate policies, dairy, livestock, vegetable, cut flower production and grazing management.
Featured speaker will be Cornell Agriculture Climate Resiliency Specialist Zach Spangler, with Cornell’s Harvest New York team. He will speak on climate policies and what they mean. His work supports farmers efforts to contribute to climate change mitigation, improve their ability to respond to stresses, and adapt to changing climate patterns while maintaining or improving farm viability.
Conference registration at 9:30 a.m. will be followed by two early bird panel discussions with local farmers at 10 a.m. titled “Creating an Efficient Broiler Enterprise,” and “Stand Out at Farm Stands.”
Attendees may choose to follow a single track or mix and match sessions that are of interest. Core conference sessions will take place at 11a.m., 1:40 and 2:40 p.m. They will include:
Dairy and Field Crops: How is Your Milk Price Determined and Understanding that PPD; Lowering Bulk Tank Somatic Cell and Keeping it Low; and Innovative Approaches to Terminating Winter Rye Cover Crops.
Livestock: Stocker Cattle – How it can work, Status of Dung Beetles in New York State; and Basics of Making Breeding Selections for Livestock.
Grazing: Planning and Designing Fence Projects, Management Tools for Grazing Success; and Hay Dields Wanted for Grazing. Vegetables: Weed Identification and Management Options, Introduction to Soils and Soil Health; and Expanding Offerings with Uncommon Fruits.
Flowers: Calculating Cut Flower Profitability; Considering a U-Pick Cut Flower Operation, and Wedding Opportunities for the Farmer Florist.
An all-day trade show of local agri-service providers will offer networking opportunities between sessions.
Preregistration, including lunch, is $35 per person, is required by Friday, Jan. 6.
Visit ccedelaware.org or contact Kim Holden at 607-865-7090, ext. 241, or kmh19@cornell.edu for more information and to register.
