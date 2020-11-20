Religion column: Getting through holidays by building on sense of hopefulness

This is the season when we would normally be looking forward to the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. We would be planning for family celebrations and fancy dinners. But of course life has intruded on our best laid plans. The requirements for social distancing may well keep us from traveling to see loved ones, some of us have been laid off and are hurting financially. We also endure the stress of politics, weighing what we can say without offending friends and family, while being true to our own beliefs and opinions. Many are feeling anxious and depressed, some are even desperate. Even connections to our churches have become limited with virtual services, or gatherings with masks and distancing that keep us safe, but prevent closeness and touching.
Christians and other religious folks know that one of our most fundamental values is Hope. During this season our ability to maintain the attitude of hope may be a bit challenged. So, how do we build our sense of hopefulness?
One way is to remain connected. We can reach out to family, friends, and fellow church-goers. Our telephones still work. Email still works most of the time. One of the benefits of our technological age for which we can be grateful is the multiplication of ways we can stay connected. Of course it does not replace a warm hug, but we also hope that in time a vaccine will protect us and allow us to touch once again. We can support each other, share recipes, and commiserate with each other. It reminds us that we share in this community project of keeping each other safe. We can try to listen and understand those who disagree with us which can reduce the possibility of conflict. Listening has been called the psychological equivalent of air.
We can stay connected through our generosity of caring for each other. If there is a neighbor who has trouble getting to the grocery store, perhaps we could offer to shop for them. Perhaps they could use a casserole to leave by their door. We can donate to local food pantries or feeding programs. Maybe someone needs something done around the house.
We can try to remember the blessings in our life for which we are grateful. They often are greater than the negatives on which we tend to dwell.
But the best way to deal with our anxieties and depression is to stay grounded in God. With more time to stay at home we may be able to strengthen our prayer life. We can be assured of God’s love for us and his protection. Psalm 91 can be a comfort —
“Because you have made the Lord your refuge and the Most High your Habitation,
There shall be no evil happen to you, neither shall any plague come near your dwelling.
For he shall give his angels charge over you to keep you in all your ways.
They shall bear you in their hands lest you dash your foot against a stone.” (Ps. 91: 9-13)
This is not to say that we can just ignore the science or pretend that we have divine shields that will prevent any bad thing happen to us. We can still get sick. We have always been participants in our own care and we need to cooperate with God’s will. We are co-creators of God’s world.
Our holidays may be time of mourning for us, especially if we are unable to be present with loved ones, or if we or someone we care about gets sick, or if we are out of work. In the beatitudes it says, “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” We do mourn for ourselves and for the world where there is war, starvation, sin, sickness, pain and suffering. But we also know that God shares in our grief and suffering as a companion, makes it bearable. Even when we despair, we can trust that God’s presence and companionship is assured.
Even if our holidays are inconvenienced and not what we planned, our attitude of hope can still sustain us and help us to remember what is truly important — that we are accepted and we are loved.
Rev. Dr. Drebert is rector at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Bainbridge.
