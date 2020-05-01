We all know that life is difficult. People may wonder where God is and ask why isn’t he doing anything about it? Those are great questions that the Bible answers, but not necessarily in the way we might think. We tend to think that God should take away our problems because he is loving. Ephesians 1 states that God has “blessed us with every spiritual blessing.” That sounds good until I don’t have a job or my marriage is falling apart. That’s when we wonder, what good are those spiritual blessings to us?
Part of the answer is found in God himself and how he strengthens his people. He normally doesn’t strip away our difficulty, but he strengthens us to grow through it. Those "spiritual blessings" bring strength to our faith and help us to grow through the midst of hardship, whether it’s COVID 19 or some other difficulty.
How does this blessing strengthen us? We are strengthened in knowing that the blessing comes from our God and Father who is not only sovereign over our circumstance, but also walks through it with us — sometimes carrying us.
Secondly, we also know that our generous Father has given us a complete blessing. He has provided everything we need spiritually, to deal not just with our own sin, but also to biblically handle the challenges of this life in a way that brings glory to him.
Lastly, we know that the blessing comes to us in Christ, meaning that all those who are believers in Jesus Christ have been given these blessings.
The Apostle Paul goes on to list these blessings in the following verses of Ephesians 1. They include our justification in v. 4, adoption into God’s family v. 5, forgiveness of sin v. 7, knowledge of God’s will v. 9, and being sealed with the Holy Spirit v. 13. All of these make it difficult to imagine going through life without them. The blessings of God open up our thinking to include what is not visible to us and changes our perspective on what is visible.
The key to God’s blessing is that it comes to us "in Christ." Many people accept Jesus as an insurance policy, "taken out" to assure their future, but they never think about what a new life "in Christ" is all about. Trusting in Jesus brings us a totally new life, where all the riches of God’s grace are emptied out on you. Why would we ever want to live for the little kingdom of self, when we can join the transcendent Kingdom of God, and be given a part to play in it? Being "in Christ" changes everything. We are adopted into his family and we belong, being given a new identity as his child. He brings us a larger purpose in life than just living for the here and now, but to live for him. Our lives are now defined by following him rather than just living for myself. Although that might sound scary or even foolish, it is the most comforting choice we can make as He knows the end from the beginning and has promised to walk through life with us and bring us home with him.
God calls us to live for "the praise of his glory." In Christ, we become image-bearers of God and are called to put his imprint on this world. We do that by the choices we make and how we worship God in the midst of difficulties, such as not having a job or being in a struggling marriage. Living for "the praise of his glory" means appropriating all the blessings of a generous God into the mainstream of our lives. We apply that by looking to God for his provision and treating our spouse and others with the same kindness and forgiveness that God has given us. Being in Christ makes life rich and brings deep purpose as we live for the praise of his glory. Our God is a generous God!
Klosheim is pastor of Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville. All quotes are from Ephesians 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.