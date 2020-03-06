Religion column: Is religion considered to be a relic of the past?

It has been my observation, as a long-term Daily Star subscriber (but never subscriber of the day), that there seem to be fewer religion column contributors. This may reflect fewer Daily Star subscribers or possibly fewer folks with interest in something like religion. Let me make the assumption of the latter, not the former, and explore the thought.
Some may view religion as a relic of the past. With modern science bringing so much understanding of the natural world all around us, who needs religion?
While science brings the “what” to life, it often leaves us without the “why” for life. With only science and no religion, we become merely machines, albeit complex, but just products of routine chemistry and physics. We know we are not machines. Machines do not make choices; and we make choices. We desire life to have meaning, transcendence and goodness; machines know no such desires.
Others may not leave religion behind, but rather see it as irrelevant, having no role in the daily grind of life. However, could it be that without religion, life becomes a hopeless, purposeless, drudgery leading to increased anxiety, depression and suicide?
Could it be, that being unfettered by religion is unhealthy to the human soul? GK Chesterton once said, “Before you remove a fence, you should ask why it is there in the first place”. Possibly religion has more purpose in everyday living than meets our distracted eye.
Some may just find religion as too confusing, having too many forms or ideas. Be careful to understand that many ideas does not preclude one as accurate and others as false. There is actually an answer to the simple question, “Is there a God? “ It is either yes or no; both cannot be true nor can both be false. Complacency and/or cynicism on important topics of meaning and purpose of life is akin to the bumper sticker; “I am lost, but I am making great time”.
When we forfeit religion, might we forfeit knowledge? In other words, are there things known to be true outside the field of science? Here is an example.
Most people know that torturing toddlers for entertainment is wrong. Yet, science is not what gives us this understanding. The understanding comes from outside the study of chemistry and physics. Science actually rests on the “non-science” of logic. Science always depends on logic for what it “knows.” It observes A and B then concludes C. Logic and reason are philosophical in nature, not derived from the observation of atoms and electrons. We use the non-scientific truths of logic daily to navigate life; could it be that religion, a non-science, would also help us navigate?
Religion, in summary, specifically Christianity, has incredible explanatory power to make sense of life. Immaterial concepts like grace, forgiveness, beauty, awe and goodness all find their roots outside science. This domain outside science is a place of immense significance to us all. Justice, for example, what would we do without the idea? These key non-science concepts would hold no place beyond personal preference in a random start world, a world with no direction, headed to a random finish.
In Christ, the immaterial God took on material human flesh. He came and experienced life like we know it.
Human life is not a dichotomous existence. Rather the reality of being human is the fusion of science (material) AND religion (immaterial). Read what Christ, the ultimate bridge between material and immaterial, had to say about life. He will help us recover the value of religion while in a material world. After all Christianity, when seriously considered is the best explanation for the way things actually are.
Edmonds is an elder at Community Bible Chapel in Toddsville.
