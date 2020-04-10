Atypical services set for Easter 2020
ONEONTA — The following Oneonta churches have provided information regarding their Easter Sunday services during a period when social distancing is encouraged and large gatherings discouraged because of health and safety concerns regarding the local outbreak of COVID-19.
St. Mary’s Catholic Church at the corner of Walnut and Elm streets in Oneonta is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for individual prayer.
Visit www.StMarysOneonta.org and https://www.facebook.com/stmarysoneonta/ for more information including how to attend Easter Sunday services from home.
Also, St. Mary’s food pantry continues to be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Curbside service is available. Appointments may be made by calling 607-386-2623.
The parish office is closed but messages may be left at 607-432-3920.
Elm Park United Methodist Church at 401 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will have an Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Visit http://elmparkumconeonta.org/ and click on the Facebook icon to be directed to the service.
The First United Presbyterian Church in Oneonta, also known as The Red Door Church, invites all to join them online at www.facebook.com/TheRedDoorChurch/ or by phone for the Easter worship service scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday, April 12. Call 1-301-857-2390. The Pin number is 931769968#.
Call the church office at 607-432-7520 for more information.
The Christian Science Society of Oneonta is offering online services at 10 a.m. Sundays at www.christianscience.com, including one on Easter Sunday, April 12.
Contact cssoneonta@gmail.com or leave a message at 607-353-9697 for more information.
Parishioners of other churches are advised to check with their church to see what Easter services are being offered.
Columns wanted with religion focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.