Churches to have new service times
New service times will take effect on Easter Sunday, April 17, at two area churches.
St. Matthew's in Unadilla will have its service at 9 a.m. and St. Paul's in Sidney will have its at 11 a.m.
Light rain developing after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Updated: April 15, 2022 @ 3:54 pm
SIDNEY - Dennis J. Kenny, a longtime resident of Sidney, passed away on Feb. 5, 2022. Friends may call from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 22, at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, April 23, at Sacred He…
