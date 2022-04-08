Lutherans in county to mark Holy Week
Holy Wednesday, April 13, will be observed by the Otsego County Lutheran Parish with worship services at 7:30 a.m. at St. Matthew in Laurens, noon at Evangelical in Hartwick Seminary and 7 p.m. at Atonement in Oneonta.
Maundy Thursday services on April 14, will be at 10 a.m. at Atonement, noon at Evangelical, 2 p.m. at Shineman Chapel at Hartwick College in Oneonta, 5 p.m. at St. John in West Burlington and 6:30 p.m. at St. Matthew. The service at St. Matthew will be followed by a Seder Supper and Holy Communion.
On Good Friday, April 15, services will follow the same schedule as Maundy Thursday with the exception of St. Matthew which will be at 7 p.m. with Laurens Presbyterian Church.
On Holy Saturday, April 16, the Vigil of Easter will be observed at 9 p.m. at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church at 39 Walnut St. in Oneonta, with OCLP Pastor Paul Messner participation.
On Easter Sunday, April 17, the Festival of the Resurrection, regular service times will be observed at each church.
Church in Stamford announces services
STAMFORD — First Presbyterian Church in Stamford will have Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday services at 11 a.m. on April 10 and 17 respectively. Both services will be followed by periods of fellowship.
All are welcome. The church is at 96 Main St. in Stamford. Parking is available behind the church.
