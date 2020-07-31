‘Faith and hip hop’ to combine at service
ONEONTA — The Rev. LaDana Clark, aka LADYJAM, is taking her “Faith and Hip Hop Musical Ministry” on a traveling tour of small towns and cities across Otsego, Delaware, Chenango and Broome counties.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, she will be joined by D.J. Supreme from SDI Radio, Binghamton community rap-activist Talon Thomas, and vocalist Raphie Right, on the lawn or in the sanctuary of the First United Presbyterian Church, The “Red Door” Church, at 381 Main St. in Oneonta.
“Churches have yet to deal with Black Lives Matter, and people in the LGBTQ communities are dying,” Clark said in a media release.
Over the past weeks, the Rev. LaDana Clark has been invited to speak on behalf of the Black Lives Matter movement, at peace marches, church services and ceremonies in Oneonta, Cooperstown, Norwich, Unadilla, Endicott and Binghamton.
Columns wanted with religious focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
