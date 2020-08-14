Peaceful protests set for weekend
Led by the Rev. LaDana Clark, ChurchntheHood and the Faith and Hip Hop Ministry will gather on Main Street in Bainbridge at 1 p.m, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16; and also at the First Presbyterian Church on Pioneer and Church streets in Cooperstown at 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 15 and 16.
According to a media release, peaceful protests for the Black Lives Matter Movement will be held at both locations rain or shine. Expressing heartfelt gratitude for people of all colors, Clark will call on others to join as allies with those who are stepping up, working diligently and hard, to speak truth to power.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
Visit www.church nthehood.org for more information.
Columns wanted with religious focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
