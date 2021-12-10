Church to present musical program
ONEONTA — The Main Street Baptist Church Choir will present “Christmas Changes Everything” a musical program by Mike Speck, at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at 333 Main St., on the corner of Main and Maple streets in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the musical celebration of Christmas will feature new songs as well as seasonal favorites.
The program is described in the release as being a beautiful and joyful Christmas celebration that will take the audience on a journey of wonder, hope, elation and comfort that will touch hearts with God’s love through Christ’s birth.
The church also extends an invitation to all to attend one of its Christmas Eve candlelight services to be held at 5:45 and 7:30 p.m.
The 5:45 service will have child care for infants through preschool age and be geared toward families with young children.
The 7:30 service will also be live streamed at www.msbchurch.org.
Refreshments will be served between the two services.
Blue Christmas service set in area
CHERRY VALLEY — The Cherry Valley United Methodist Church at 84 Main St. will have a Blue Christmas service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, for those who are carrying pain or loss during the holiday season.
The church will also have a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, to which all are invited.
Call Theresa Grescheck at 315-868-8365 for more information.
Fellow elects to serve at Temple Beth El
The Jewish Theological Seminary has partnered with Temple Beth El, an egalitarian congregation in Oneonta, as part of the Gladstein Fellowship in Entrepreneurial Leadership, a joint project between JTS and United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism.
According to a media release, the Gladstein Fellowship is designed to provide an intensive experience in practical rabbinics and community development for outstanding students studying for the rabbinate at JTS. It aims to inspire entrepreneurial leadership in its rabbinic fellows, teaching them to listen critically, think boldly, craft a vision, overcome obstacles and lead a community in achieving its goals. Students in the fellowship reside in one of two teaching congregations and serve as rabbinic leaders in a community poised to grow into its full potential.
Third-year Rabbinical School student Amelia Wolf will serve as the first Gladstein Fellow for Temple Beth El. Wolf said she is looking forward to bringing the skills she’s learned in rabbinical school into practice during her time as a Gladstein Fellow.
As further stated in the release, Wolf also serves as rabbinic intern at Conservative synagogue Adath Israel of Riverdale in the Bronx, where she lives, and is one of the founders of Minyan Atara, the only daytime egalitarian minyan in Crown Heights, Brooklyn.
Before her enrollment at The Rabbinical School, Wolf worked at Dayenu: A Jewish Call to Climate Action and at Sefaria as the development and communications associate.
She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in anthropology from Reed College and grew up in Portland, Oregon.
“As a community representing a variety of Jewish experiences, we are thrilled to welcome Amelia to our community,” Temple Beth El President Stephanie Bauer said in the release. “While here, we are looking forward to her leading services, working with our interfaith families, helping to prepare our b’nei mitzvah students and bringing her wisdom and knowledge to the members of congregation. We are so honored and grateful that she chose to come to rural New York for her Gladstein fellowship experience.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.