Star to publish area holiday services
ONEONTA — The Daily Star newspaper will publish special calendars of Christmas and New Year’s services scheduled throughout its four-county coverage region in its Weekend editions leading up to the holidays.
Information, including the name, time, location and address of any services, may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com with “Christmas Services” in the subject line.
Information must be received by Monday, Dec. 14, to be included in the calendars.
