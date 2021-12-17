Service set for those feeling not so merry
ONEONTA — A Blue Christmas service will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at Hill City Church at 1796 County Highway 48.
According to a media release, the service is for those who may be going through a difficult time and as result, the Christmas season may be less than merry for them.
Whether grieving the loss of a loved one, experiencing financial stress, a divorce or wayward child, or feeling down and alone, the service will provide a time to gather together with others who are also struggling.
The period of restoration and healing will include prayer and reflection and meditative and calming music.
Hill City is a non-denominational evangelical church.
Community invited to celebrate holiday
DOWNTOWN — A Community Christmas Eve Celebration will be held by the New Life Church at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
The service will feature candlelight, carols, a children’s skit and Christmas message.
New Life is described as a free Methodist Church. Prayers are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday and in-person or live stream services are held at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Visit www.newlifeoneonta.com for more information.
Lutheran Parish posts service times
The Otsego County Lutheran Parish will have the following candlelight Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24.
* 6 p.m. at St. John’s Church at 2546 State Highway 80 in West Burlington and St. Matthew’s Church at 125 Main St. in Laurens.
* 8 p.m. at the Evangelical Church at 4636 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
* 10 p.m. at the Church of the Atonement at 1 Center St. in Oneonta.
The Church of the Atonement will also offer a Christmas Day service with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, and a New Year’s Eve service at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Church plans service for Christmas Eve
STAMFORD — The First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main St., in Stamford will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. A reception will follow.
All are welcome. Parking is available behind the church.
