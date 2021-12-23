Church alters its holiday service schedule
CHESTNUT STREET — The First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta will not have a family service at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, as previously announced.
An 8 p.m. candlelight service with choir and communion will go on as scheduled in-person and on Zoom. The Zoom identification number needed to participate is 195736049.
Call 607-432-4102 or visit www.firstumc-oneonta.org for more information.
Christmas Eve service to be traditional
LAWYERSVILLE — The Lawyersville Reformed Church at 485 State Highway 145 will have a traditional Christmas Eve service at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Masks will be required to be worn in the church.
Church to present service for community
DOWNTOWN — A Community Christmas Eve Celebration will be held by the New Life Church at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
The service will feature candlelight, carols, a children’s skit and Christmas message.
New Life is described as a free Methodist Church. Prayers are offered from 6 to 7 p.m. every Wednesday and in-person or live stream services are held at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Visit www.newlifeoneonta.com for more information.
Lutheran Parish sets holiday schedule
The Otsego County Lutheran Parish will have the following candlelight Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24.
* 6 p.m. at St. John’s Church at 2546 State Highway 80 in West Burlington and St. Matthew’s Church at 125 Main St. in Laurens.
* 8 p.m. at the Evangelical Church at 4636 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary.
* 10 p.m. at the Church of the Atonement at 1 Center St. in Oneonta.
The Church of the Atonement will also offer a Christmas Day service with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, and a New Year’s Eve service at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31.
Church plans service for Christmas Eve
STAMFORD — The First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main St., in Stamford will have a candlelight Christmas Eve service at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. A reception will follow.
All are welcome. Parking is available behind the church.
Religion columns and news wanted
The Daily Star welcomes columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who would like to be featured are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
News and announcements from churches may be emailed as well or dropped off at The Daily Star office at 102 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Items should include the name and telephone number of the person submitting them.
Submissions should be received by 5 p.m. Monday for inclusion in the Weekend Edition.
Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.