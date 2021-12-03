Area church to sponsor Family Festival
COOPERSTOWN — A St. Nicholas Family Festival will be held over three days at St. Mary’s Our Lady of the Lake Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown during the season of Advent.
According to organizers, at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, the book “A Special Place for Santa: A Legend for Our Time” by Jeanne Pieper, will be narrated by Mary Margaret Kuhn. A cookie and cocoa reception will follow in the parish hall. The story centers around a brief history of the legends of St. Nicholas, leading to his modern counterpart Santa Claus, who pays tribute to the birth of Christ on Christmas
From noon until 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, the St. Nicholas Fair will feature Christmas crafts, ornaments and shopping opportunities for all family members.
Following the 11:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Dec. 12, a social will be held for parishioners old and new to gather for fellowship.
