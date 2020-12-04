Holiday church services to be published
ONEONTA — The Daily Star newspaper will publish special calendars of Christmas and New Year’s services scheduled throughout its four-county coverage region in its Weekend editions leading up to the holidays.
Information, including the name, time, location and address of any services, may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com with “Christmas Services” in the subject line.
Information must be received by Monday, Dec. 14, to be included in the calendars.
UMC in Cherry Valley to celebrate Advent
CHERRY VALLEY — A service of Advent will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Cherry Valley United Methodist Church at 84 Main St.
Also scheduled is a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m. Dec. 24.
All are welcome. Masks and social distancing will be required. Hand sanitizer will be available.
