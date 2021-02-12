Sunday services to be online only
SIDNEY — Sunday services at the Sidney United Methodist Church will be held at 10:15 a.m. online only until further notice.
Go to www.facebook.com/SidneyUMC/ to attend.
Columns focused on religion sought
The Daily Star welcomes columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area who would like to be featured are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and title to community@thdaily star.com.
Call Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
News and announcements from churches may be emailed as well or dropped off at The Daily Star office at 102 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Items should include the name and telephone number of the person submitting them.
Submissions should be received by 5 p.m. Monday for inclusion in the Weekend Edition.
