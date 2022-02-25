Pastor to address how to spread love
ONEONTA — Church-N-The Hood will meet at Foothills at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 27. Outreach hip-hop pastor, the Rev. LaDana Clark, also known as Lady Jam, will address Operation: Spread Love.
Visit www.churchnthe hood.org or find Lady Jam on Facebook for more information.
Milestone event to be recognized
CENTER CITY — The public is invited to attend the 40th ordination anniversary observance of the Rev. Paul R. Messner, Otsego County Lutheran Parish Pastor, at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at Atonement Lutheran Church at 1 Center St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, a musical prelude will begin at 1:45 p.m. The preacher for the service will be the Rev. Dr. David Wendel, Assistant to the Bishop for Ministry and Ecumenism in the North American Lutheran Church. Presiding as minister will be the Rev Dr. Allison Michael, former pastor of Zion-Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Seward and Sharon Springs. The Service of Holy Communion will also be celebrated and a reception will follow in the fellowship hall.
Messner was ordained on March 13, 1982, at the Church of the Abiding Presence on the campus of Gettysburg Seminary in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
As further stated in the release, in lieu of gifts to mark the occasion, donations may be considered to Hartwick Seminary Institute of Theology, c/o Hartwick College, Dewar Hall, Oneonta, NY 13820; Society of the Holy Trinity Seminarian Fund, c/o The Rev Pari Bailey, P.O. Box 116, Belview, MN 56214; or the Association of Lutheran Church Musicians, 810 Freeman St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
Religion columns wanted from leaders
Columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions are wanted by The Daily Star.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who would like to be featured are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com. Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
