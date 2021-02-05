Power of prayer to be addressed
ONEONTA — The Institute for Spiritual Development will offer a service on, “The Power of Prayer from the Edgar Cayce Readings” with the Rev. Story Lucile Ducey at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 7.
The service will be presented in a zoom meeting format and will be simulcast live on the ISD Oneonta Facebook page.
According to a media release, Cayce’s teachings on invoking the wisdom of one’s soul and living prayer for oneself, one’s loved ones and the world, will be conveyed in Sunday’s talk.
The homily will serve as ISD’s introduction to its “Prayer Tool Box” series of online classes scheduled to begin Sunday, Feb. 14.
Visit www.isdoneonta.org for more information.
Religion columns and news wanted
The Daily Star welcomes columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who would like to be featured are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
News and announcements from churches may be emailed as well or dropped off at The Daily Star office at 102 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Items should include the name and telephone number of the person submitting them.
Submissions should be received by 5 p.m. Monday for inclusion in the Weekend Edition.
Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
