Summer institute set for theologians
HARTWICK COLLEGE — Registration is due by Monday, July 12, for the Hartwick Seminary Summer Institute of Theology scheduled from July 25 to 30, for area laity and clergy at Hartwick College in Oneonta.
Presented by the Foothills Conference of the Upstate New York Synod and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, program offerings will include morning, afternoon and evening courses and seminars.
A 30th anniversary banquet will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, in Dewar Hall cafeteria with Hartwick College Professor of Biblical Studies Gary Herion as guest speaker.
Contact the Rev. Paul Messner, institute administrator and Otsego County Lutheran Parish pastor, at 607-287-4534 or prpaul_theoinst@hotmail.com for more information.
Students wanted for Bible school week
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Community Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 to 13 at Assembly of God Church. A closing program will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, at Cherry Valley Presbyterian Church. Parents may register their children by calling 607-264-3000.
Dish to share dinner to be held Sunday
HAMDEN — The Central Delaware Trinity Covenant will host its first “Dinner Church” in place of regularly scheduled services at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 11, at the pavilion at 20 Covert Hollow Road in Hamden. The event will include contributed dishes to share, a Scripture reading, music and prayers.
The three church - one family unit includes the West Delhi United Presbyterian Church, Hamden Presbyterian Church and DeLancey United Presbyterian Church. Residents of those and all surrounding communities are welcome to attend.
Contact Pastor Connie Stone at 607-422-6532 or lovebingKaye2@gmail.com for for information.
Religion news submissions wanted
News for this page may be emailed to community@thedailystar.com no later than Wednesday for the Weekend edition.
