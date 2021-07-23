Former ball player to share life story

MIDDLEBURGH — NY Mets Hall of Famer Darryl Strawberry will tell his story of fame, addiction and faith at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes Faith and Family event scheduled for Sunday, Aug 1, at Middleburgh’s Valley Soccer Complex at 3006 State Route 30.

According to a media release, the outdoor two-hour event will include guest speakers from FCA’s Teen Challenge who have fought the addiction battle as well as live music and food.

Gates are expected to open at 4:30 p.m.

The $10 tickets are available at www.518fca.org. Children younger than 10 will be admitted for free.

Call 518-657-9218 for more information.

