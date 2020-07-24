Singer in recovery to speak at service
UNADILLA — John James, an original member and lead vocalist on the first three albums produced by the Newsboys, a Christian rock band, will be at the outdoor service scheduled by the Main Street Baptist Church of Oneonta for 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 9. The service will be at the Unadilla Drive-In at 1706 State Highway 7 in Unadilla.
According to a media release, founded in 1985, James was with the Newsboys from 1986 to 1997 and sang lead vocals on the 1992 hit “Not Ashamed” and two more Newsboys hit albums, Going Public and Take Me to Your Leader.
Success reportedly took a toll on James and he struggled with addictions to alcohol and cocaine and depression. James will share what the road to recovery has been like for him.
Social distancing will be practiced. Attendees should bring chairs or blankets to sit on as family units and wear masks when socializing with others.
Columns wanted with religious focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
