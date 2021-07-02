Patriotic Rosary Walk set in Edmeston
EDMESTON — The Rosa Mystica House of Prayer at 484 Angel Hill Road in Edmeston, will hold a dedication ceremony for the inauguration of the first Patriotic Rosary walk in America on Sunday, July 4. The event will feature keynote speaker, Sister Deidre Byrne. The event is expected to bring hundreds of Catholics to RMHP, organizers said in a media release.
Byrne is a surgeon, retired Army colonel, member of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Religious Order and “passionate defender of the unborn,” the release said.
The walk will follow a path of stones, representing each state of America along the property of RMHP, ending in a larger than life image of Our Lady of America on the lake. The Patriotic Rosary is a prayer that shows reverence to God and country, the release said. It dedicates one Hail Mary in the traditional Catholic Rosary to each state.
Other speakers will be Maj. Gen. Peter S. Lennon and Richard Greco. The event will also include a Mass and praying of the Rosary. The event is open to the public.
To register and book accommodations, call 607-206-2523 or email RosaMysticaRosie@Gmail.com.
More information can be found at RosamysticaofAmerica.org/events.
Religion columns and news wanted
The Daily Star welcomes columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who would like to be featured are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
News and announcements from churches may be emailed as well or dropped off at The Daily Star office at 102 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Items should include the name and telephone number of the person submitting them.
Submissions should be received by 5 p.m. Monday for inclusion in the Weekend Edition.
Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.