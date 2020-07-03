Churches resume Wednesday services
The Otsego County Lutheran Parish has resumed weekly Wednesday services at three of its four churches.
Socially-distanced worship with Holy Communion will be at 7:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at St. Matthew Lutheran Church at 125 Main St. in Laurens.
At Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4636 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary, services will begin at noon.
At Atonement Lutheran Church at 1 Center St. in Oneonta, services, with Holy Communion, will begin at 7 p.m.
Anyone from any of OCLP’s congregations as well as the wider community is welcome to attend services.
Columns wanted with religious focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.