Father John Morris joins local parish
Father John Morris will perform his first services as newly-appointed priest at St. Innocent Orthodox Mission in Oneonta at a 5 p.m. Vigil on Saturday, June 19, and Divine Liturgy for Pentecost at 9 a.m. Sunday, June 20. The church is in the basement of St. James’ Episcopal Church at 305 Main St.
A Mission Parish of the Orthodox Church in America, administered by a four-member parish council, services are offered in-person and virtually.
According to a media release, Morris, from Long Island, is married with two children. He attended St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary in Yonkers. As a seminarian, he had the opportunity to serve at St. Innocent and stated in the release that he was impressed by the zeal the community had for Christ and dedication the members demonstrated for each other. Archbishop Michael Dahulich appointed Morris to the Mission after he requested the assignment.
Visit www.stinnocent.mission.org for more information.
Religion columns and news wanted
The Daily Star welcomes columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who would like to be featured are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
News and announcements from churches may be emailed as well or dropped off at The Daily Star office at 102 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Items should include the name and telephone number of the person submitting them.
Submissions should be received by 5 p.m. Monday for inclusion in the Weekend Edition.
Call 607-441-7206 for more information.
