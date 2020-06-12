Church set to begin in-person services
LAURENS — Members of the St. Matthew Church Council voted recently to begin in-person services in its sanctuary. The first service is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sunday, June 14. The church is at 125 County Road 11 in Laurens.
According to a media release, the abbreviated service will be limited to about 30 worshipers and state and county health and safety protocols will be followed. One lesson, the Gospel and a hymn will be included.
Services at 7:30 a.m. Wednesdays will resume in July.
Columns wanted with religion focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions. Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
