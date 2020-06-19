Church in Stamford to resume services
STAMFORD — The First Presbyterian Church at 96 Main St. in Stamford will resume services at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 21.
Lutheran churches adapt to reopening
ONEONTA — Atonement Lutheran Church at 1 Center St. in Oneonta will resume services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 21, in its sanctuary and services at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hartwick Seminary and St. John’s in West Burlington will return on Sunday, July 5.
Worshipers will need to follow protocols designed for their health and safety. There will be no coffee hour.
Columns wanted with religion focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
