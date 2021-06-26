West Oneonta VBS to start next week
WEST ONEONTA — Vacation Bible School will be held from 9 a.m. until noon from June 28 to July 2, at West Oneonta Baptist Church at 2845 County Road 8 in West Oneonta.
The theme will be “Rocky Railway: Jesus’ Power Pulls Us Through.” The program is for students from pre-k up to the sixth grade.
According to a media release, programming will include Bible-learning activities, songs, fun with science and team-work building games. Each day will conclude with the Rock Wrap-up to which family members and friends may join in at 11:35 a.m.
Registration may be completed in-person on the first day or online at vbspro.events/p/wobc21.
Call 607-432-3580 for more information.
