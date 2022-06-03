Church to present choir from Georgia
COOPERSTOWN — The First Baptist Church of Cooperstown will host the God’s Light Youth Choir from the First United Methodist Church in Smyrna, Georgia, next week.
The choir will present a program of praise at the church at 21 Elm St. at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 7.
Theology Institute to be held locally
HARTWICK COLLEGE — The 31st annual Hartwick Seminary Summer Institute of Theology will be held from July 24 to 29, in Dewar Hall on the Hartwick College campus. The registration deadline is Monday, July 11.
According to Institute Administrator Paul Messner, classes offered provide Christian education for laity and clergy to include ecumenical and interfaith learning opportunities.
Seminars will include Post Pandemic Worship, Teaching Social Justice Through a Pop Culture Lens, Recent Supreme Court Decisions and Woke Christianity.
Contact Messner at prpaul_theoinst@hotmail.com or 607-287-4534 for more information, a brochure and registration form.
