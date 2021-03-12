Seder for women to be held Sunday
FLEISCHMANNS — The annual Women’s Passover Seder will be hosted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14, by Congregation Bnai Israel.
According to a media release, Congregation Bnai Israel is a welcoming, inclusive, conservative synagogue in Fleischmanns.
To register for the free online event, email Wendy at hwlabrooks@gmail.com.
Two area churches reopen for worship
Churches in the Episcopal parishes in Sidney and Unadilla have reopened for public worship.
Sunday services with communion will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in Sidney and St. Matthew’s Church in Unadilla.
Visit www.suep.org for more information, including a list of health and safety guidelines.
Paper to publish Holy Week events
The Daily Star will publish Holy Week and Easter Sunday service information, be it in-person or online, for parishioners in its four-county coverage area.
Information provided by March 24, will be included in the Weekend editions of March 27 and April 3. Email information to community@thedailystar.com.
If services are to be live streamed, please include the web address. All listings should also include a source readers can refer to for more information.
