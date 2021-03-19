Paper to publish Holy Week events
The Daily Star will publish Holy Week and Easter Sunday service information, be it in-person or online, for parishioners in its four-county coverage area.
Information provided by March 24, will be included in the Weekend editions of March 27 and April 3. Email information to community@thedailystar.com.
If services are to be live streamed, please include the web address.
All listings should also include a source readers can refer to for more information.
