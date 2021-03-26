Churches to offer Stations of the Cross
ONEONTA — Stations of the Cross will be available to walk through anytime during the day from March 28 to April 4, Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, outside designated houses of worship in the city of Oneonta.
Stations 1 and 2 will be at the Main Street Baptist Church at 333 Main St. River Street Baptist Church at 133 River St. will follow with Stations 3 and 4. Stations 5 and 6 will be at The Salvation Army at 25 River St., and stations 7 and 8 will be at the First Presbyterian Church of Oneonta at 296 Main St.
Lutheran Parish sets Holy Week services
Palm Sunday services will be held at all four churches in the Otsego County Lutheran Parish and will include Holy Communion with blessing and the distribution and procession of palms. Parishioners will gather outside the sanctuaries of each church for the reading of the Passion from Matthew.
On Holy Wednesday, March 31, services will be held at noon at the Evangelical Lutheran Church at 4636 State Highway 28 in Hartwick Seminary and at 7 p.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church 1 Center St. in Oneonta.
On Maundy Thursday, April 1, services will include Holy Communion and representative foot washing and stripping the altar at all four churches as follows: 7:30 a.m. at St. Matthew; noon at Evangelical; 5 p.m. at St. John; and 6:30 p.m. at Atonement which will be followed by the OCLP Seder Supper.
On Good Friday, April 1, worship will be at 10 a.m. at Atonement; noon at Evangelical; 5 p.m., at St. John; and 7 pm. at St. Matthew with Laurens Presbyterian Church.
On Holy Saturday, April 3, the Vigil of Easter, OCLP Pastor Paul Messner will participation in the 9 p.m. service at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church at 39 Walnut St. in Oneonta.
On Easter Sunday, April 4, the Festival of the Resurrection will be celebrated at all four parish churches at their regular times.
Bagpiper to play at Palm Sunday service
LAKE DELAWARE — Saint James Church near Bovina will begin its 10 a.m. Palm Sunday worship service with a procession of palms led by bagpiper Matthew Phelps. Singing will follow, joined by William Duke and colleagues, including a favorite, ‘Down By the Riverside.’
Lunch and fellowship will follow the service.
Saint James Church is at 55 Lake Delaware Drive on state Route 28, between Delhi and Andes.
Call 607-832-4401 for more information.
Sunrise Services planned for Easter
LAKEFRONT PARK — An Easter Sunrise service will be held at 7 a.m. Sunday, April 4, at Lakefront Park in Cooperstown. All interested may join them.
According to a media release, mask wearing and social distancing will be required, but after more than a year of staying apart, organizers rejoice at being able to be together to celebrate the resurrection.
Contact the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown at 607-547-9371 or baptistcooperstown@gmail.com for more information.
Paper to publish Easter services
The Daily Star will publish Easter Sunday service information for parishioners in its four-county coverage area.
Information provided by March 31, will be included in the Weekend edition of April 3. Email information to community@thedailystar.com.
If services are to be live streamed, please include the web address. All listings should also include a source readers can refer to for more information.
Religion columns sought by paper
The Daily Star welcomes columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who would like to be featured are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
News and announcements from churches may be emailed as well or dropped off at The Daily Star office at 102 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
Items should include the name and telephone number of the person submitting them.
Submissions should be received by 5 p.m. Monday for inclusion in the Weekend Edition.
Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
