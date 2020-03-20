Services canceled at area churches
All Sunday church services in the Otsego County Lutheran Parish have been canceled for March 22 and 29.
The Franklin Interchurch Council Lenten service at Aldrich Baptist Church in North Franklin scheduled for Wednesday, March 25, has been canceled.
There will no no worship services on Sunday, March 22 and 29, at Aldrich Baptist Church.
Sunday services at Colchester Community United Methodist Church are canceled for March 22.
Church services at Zion Episcopal Church in Morris will not be held March 22.
All church services and activities scheduled at Morris United Methodist Church have been canceled through March 28.
Sidney United Methodist Church will not have its in-person church service at 10:15 a.m. Sunday, March 22. Decisions to cancel an additional services will be made on a week-by-week basis each Tuesday.
Services have been canceled for Sunday, March 22 and 29, at Davenport United Methodist Church at 15696 State Highway 23.
Columns wanted with religion focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders. Anyone interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
Church information wanted for Easter
The Daily Star will attempt to publish Holy Week and Easter Week information for parishioners in its four-county coverage area.
Information emailed to community@thedailystar.com by Wednesday, April 1, will be included in the Weekend edition of April 4. Information emailed by April 8, will be included in the Weekend edition of April 11.
