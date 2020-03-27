Columns wanted with religion focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper's four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
Church service schedules wanted for Easter rituals
The Daily Star will attempt to publish Holy Week and Easter Week information for parishioners in its four-county coverage area.
Information emailed to community@thedailystar.com by Wednesday, April 1, will be included in the Weekend edition of April 4. Information emailed by April 8, will be included in the Weekend edition of April 11.
If services are to be live-streamed, please include the web address.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.