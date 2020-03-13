Evening worship offered by church
ONEONTA — The Walton Reformed Presbyterian Church will continue to offer weekly evening worship services with psalm singing at 5 p.m. Sundays at the First United Presbyterian Church, known locally as the Red Door Church, at 2 Walling Ave. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the service in Oneonta began about a year ago as part of the Walton church’s outreach to its neighboring communities.
Call 607-263-5879 for more information.
Easter rituals to be noted in the paper
The Daily Star will publish Holy Week and Easter Week church services being held throughout its four-county coverage area.
Information emailed to community@thedailystar.com by Wednesday, April 1, will be included in the Weekend editions of April 4 and 11.
Columns wanted with religion focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
