Church to have listening sessions
COOPERSTOWN — St. Mary’s Church at 31 Elm St. in Cooperstown is participating in synodal listening sessions recommend by Pope Francis designed to learn what questions, hopes and dreams individuals may have for their churches.
According to a media release, session outcomes will be used to help create churches that focus more deeply on communication with Christ and one another; ones of closeness, compassion and ones that listen more attentively. All are encouraged to participate regardless of their religious affiliation or absence of one.
Sessions will be held from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 15, and 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 19, in the parish hall behind the church.
Visit rcds.org/Synod and call Pastoral Council Chair Maureen Murray at 607-547-2853 for more information.
Funding available for themed events
Calvary Hill Ministries will award grants from $1,000 to $5,000 to groups that promote Christian arts and contemplation in 2022.
According to a media release, any 501c3 nonprofit organization may apply.
Promotions may include public concerts, art shows, plays, performing or visual arts workshops along with contemplative workshops and retreats.
Grant applications will be accepted until all funds for 2022 are disbursed. They may be submitted by emailing calvaryhillretreat@yahoo.com or mail to Calvary Hill Ministries, P.O. Box 782, Williamsport, PA 17703.
Call Gerald Kabat at 607-432-4926 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.