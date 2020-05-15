Columns wanted with religion focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions.
Anyone from the paper's four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
