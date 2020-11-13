Columns wanted with holiday focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions That address December’s religious holidays.
Leaders of religious practices from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who may be interested are asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com. Call Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
