Istallation service set for new rector
LAKE DELAWARE — The Rev. Paul Moore will be installed as rector of St. James Church at 55 Lake Delaware Drive near Delhi at a 10 a.m. service set for Sunday, Nov. 22. A coffee and meet-and-greet will follow in the parish hall.
According to a media release, Moore, a longtime resident of Andes, founded the Maranatha Christian Center in New Milford, New Jersey in 1969 and the Lamb’s Church in New York’s Times Square in 1973. In 1990, Moore founded CitiHope International, He continues to chair its board of directors.
In 2004, Moore turned to the Dominican Republic’s needs for medical and nutritional humanitarian aid. This led to the formation of CitiHope International’s Sanar Una Nacion (Heal a Nation) program
In 2015, Moore accepted an assignment with the Metro New York District Nazarene Church to launch a new congregation.
Moore is married and he and his wife, Tamara, have two daughters; a son; two stepsons; and 12 grandchildren. When not in Andes, they divide their time between New York City and their home in Cofresi Playa in the Dominican Republic.
