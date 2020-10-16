Columns wanted with religious focus
The Daily Star is looking for columns written by local religious leaders to feature in its Weekend editions that address Thanksgiving and December’s religious holidays.
Anyone from the paper’s four-county coverage area of Chenango, Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie who is interested is asked to email a 600 to 800 word column, along with their photo and contact information to community@thedailystar.com.
Contact Community Editor Deb McCaffery at 607-441-7206 for more information.
